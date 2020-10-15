Cambridge Technology Attains AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Technology Inc, a global business & technology services company, proudly announced that it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner status, recognizing that it has the expertise to deliver...

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Technology Inc, a global business & technology services company, proudly announced that it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner status, recognizing that it has the expertise to deliver Well-Architected reviews for existing application workloads or new applications based on AWS' best practices and guidelines.

Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner status differentiates Cambridge Technology as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in identifying if customer workloads meet the five pillars of the Well-Architected Framework: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, and Cost Optimization. AWS Well-Architected Partners have the skills and expertise to identify critical customer workloads and remediate any issues in a customer's AWS environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"As an AWS Advanced APN Partner and certified AWS MSP we are really happy and proud to have achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner status. Periodic Well-Architected reviews align our customers business needs and objective of realizing the full economic benefits of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a continuous basis." said Nitin Tyagi, SVP - Enterprise Solutions at Cambridge Technology. "These reviews help periodically validate the business critical applications hosted on AWS against 5 five pillars of operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization. Our customers can leverage our expertise and technical skills to further improve on their existing architecture, and we are committed to helping them adhere to the AWS best practices."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise in optimizing workloads and mitigating risks in their workloads.

Cambridge Technology helps companies solve their complex IT problems by leveraging its competencies and expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Big Data, IoT, DevOps, and SaaS & App Development services. Their vast experience in working with various organizations of different sizes in different industries helps them cater to the varying needs and challenges of the customers. They have been helping companies big and small build and manage Enterprise Data Warehouse, Cloud Applications, AI solutions, DevOps and IAM Solutions. Adding the Well Architected Framework to their portfolio further enhances their abilities to endlessly deliver value to the clients.

About Cambridge Technology:Cambridge Technology (CT) is a leading global business & technology services company transforming organizations into "AI-first" leaders. CT gives organizations unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology by bringing together the best-in-industry using its years of expertise in building solutions for some of the world's largest and most innovative enterprises; leveraging Big Data, Cloud & Machine Learning experience. CT's expertise across multiple domains makes it the preferred choice for organizations seeking a Partner to innovate and leapfrog the market. For more information, visit https://www.ctepl.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cam_technology or LinkedIn @cambridge-technology.

Media Relations: Rohit Raveendran | +91-9980008987 | rraveendran@ctepl.com

