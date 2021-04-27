Cambridge International Recognizes Three U.S. School Districts With District Of The Year Awards

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International today announced that Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS), and Volusia County Schools (VCS) were selected as recipients of its District of the...

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International today announced that Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS), and Volusia County Schools (VCS) were selected as recipients of its District of the Year awards for U.S. school districts for the 2020-2021 school year.

The District of the Year award recognizes districts that have consistently strong student performance in their schools and who have also continued to expand their offering of the Cambridge Pathway. Each year, Cambridge International awards one district in each of the following segments (based on enrollment in public schools):

Large size districts - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school.

Medium size districts - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school.

Small size districts - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

"We are excited to recognize BCPS, CCPS, and VCS as the recipients of our 2020-2021 District of the Year awards. Each of these districts has demonstrated their commitment to providing all students with access to coursework that prepares them for their future," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director of Cambridge International, North America. "Congratulations to each of the districts, their students, educators, and families on this success."

BCPS, which received the District of the Year award in the large district category, has partnered with Cambridge International for more than 10 years, offering innovative programs at three elementary schools, 11 middle schools and 21 high schools, as well as Cambridge Magnet Programs at one middle school and one high school.

"This is an awesome accomplishment by our schools," said Steve Dionisio, Superintendent of CCPS. "I am so proud of all of the students and staff on how hard they have worked and continue to push themselves during this difficult time. Just amazing. The partnership Charlotte County Schools has with Cambridge International is outstanding and one I hope will continue for many years to come. Congratulations to all involved." CCPS received the District of the Year award in the small district category. Since 2017-18, CCPS has expanded access to Cambridge International exams by well over 100% and has achieved a phenomenal pass rate..

"We are honored to be selected for this national recognition," said VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz, "Volusia County Schools' vision is to 'create life-long learners prepared for an ever-changing global society,' and the Cambridge International program's broad, international curriculum provides a strong foundation for our students as they prepare for college and careers." VCS, which received the District of the Year award in the medium district category, introduced the Cambridge program four years ago at three high schools. Today, nearly 1,700 VCS students are taking Cambridge courses at five high schools.

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. Over the past decade, Cambridge Advanced exams in the U.S. have grown by over 200%. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Cambridge International AS & A Levels are part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge International uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12. More than 800 U.S. colleges and universities now accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.

