Cambria Hotels Dives Deeper Into Florida With Fort Lauderdale Beach Debut

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Report, made its official debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. This marks Cambria's fifth hotel in Florida, and second hotel in the greater Fort Lauderdale metro area, joining Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale, Airport South & Cruise Port. Representatives from Choice Hotels, owner/developer Hotel Motel Inc., management company Meyer Jabara Hotels, and local dignitaries attended the grand opening to commemorate the occasion. A $3,000 donation to Broward College and the R. Motwani Family Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Management was presented by by Hotel Motel Inc., Meyer Jabara Hotels, and Daoud's Fine Jewelry as a token of the hotel's support and appreciation to the local community.

"As travel returns in full force, Florida is the perfect place to find pure relaxation or elevate your telework venue — and we're pleased to now offer hotels in Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach/Cruise Port, Madeira Beach, Miami and Orlando," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach was designed specifically with that in mind, with approachable indulgences and surprises at every turn to help guests stay at their best, including upscale amenities, a pool and rooftop observation deck overlooking the ocean."

Located at 2231 North Ocean Boulevard, the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach is steps from the Atlantic Ocean, offering picturesque views and convenient access to A1A, the city's popular beachfront promenade with dining and retail options. The hotel is also near the Broward County Convention Center; Port Everglades, one of the world's busiest cruise terminals; Hugh Taylor Birch State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. Several corporate headquarters are close by to the property, including DHL Solutions America, SATO Global Solutions and Spirit Airlines.

The hotel features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool and rooftop observation deck with stunning ocean views.- Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.- Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding.- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.- Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options.- Multi-function meeting and event spaces.- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach was developed by Hotel Motel Inc., owned by Jai and Jessica Motwani, experienced developers with several hotels in South Florida and the Midwest, and managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels, an award-winning hospitality and management company. There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria Hotels ® The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ® Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Report is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice ® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges ® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Hotel Motel Inc.Hotel Motel Inc. is a full-service real estate investment and development firm located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Its primary focus is on hotel, resort and mixed-use development but also has investments in multi-family residential, condominiums, retail and office. For more information, visit hotelmotelinc.com.

About Meyer Jabara HotelsWith headquarters in Danbury, Conn., Meyer Jabara Hotels is an award-winning hospitality company owning, operating or leasing hotels and restaurants in 10 states throughout the eastern portion of the United States. The company was formed in 1977 as Motel Hotel Associates through the partnership of William Meyer, a specialist in real property law, and Richard Jabara, a second-generation hotelier. Their portfolio of hotels includes Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, Choice, Holiday Inn and Hyatt Place brands, as well as several independent hotels. The company culture, referred to as "The Journey," is considered by Meyer Jabara Hotels to be their strongest competitive advantage because it challenges and encourages each team to create special relationships, or heart connections, with the key stakeholders: business partners, associates and customers. For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com.

