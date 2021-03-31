Cambria Hotels And Cambria Estate Winery Announce Collaboration To Pair Upscale Experience And World-Class Wine

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Report, announces a new collaboration with Cambria Estate Winery, part of Jackson Family Wines. The two female-led brands have joined forces to curate a unique on-site experience that encourages travelers to escape the mundane and savor life's simple pleasures. Starting in June 2021, Cambria Estate Winery will offer its Julia's Vineyard Pinot Noir and its Katherine's Vineyard Chardonnay at Cambria Hotels restaurants and bars across the country, as well as in the self-serve marketplace.

The new offering, designed for the modern traveler who appreciates immersive and enriching experiences, underscores the brands' undeniable synergy and shared values. It also further enhances the Cambria Hotels experience and diversifies the collection of hyper-local craft beers and signature specialty cocktails with the addition of Cambria Estate Winery's single vineyard, sustainable, award-winning wines. Guests can enjoy Cambria Hotels' rooftop bars with panoramic views after a long day of work or adventure, catch up with a friend at a firepit on one of the hotel patios or toast to a day well spent in the comfort of their contemporary guestrooms, all while enjoying a glass of Cambria Estate Winery's world-class wines.

Travelers' needs surrounding the hotel food and beverage experience shifted due to the pandemic, with more people enjoying an in-room alcoholic beverage or at one of Cambria Hotels' outdoor spaces — the rooftop, the patio or pool. This new offering provides guests with an opportunity to indulge while simultaneously gaining new knowledge of a world renowned brand and safely social distancing. Throughout 2021, select Cambria hotels will also host interactive Corks & Crafts events, pairing wines and craft beers with locally inspired dishes to create unique on-site tasting experiences for Cambria hotel guests across the country who are passionate about lifetime learning and cultural experiences that represent an authentic taste of the destination they are exploring. Whether it's a local craft beer flight or a personal Cambria Estate wine tasting, through QR codes strategically placed on bar/restaurant menus and bottles in the marketplace, there is always an opportunity for another educational touchpoint that demonstrates what is special about these curated offerings.

"The connection between Cambria Hotels and Cambria Estate Winery exceeds the matching monikers," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Our brands share a commitment to our surrounding communities and have a passion for providing consumers with a keen sense of place and a sense of space through enriching experiences and product offerings. We're thrilled to work with this inspirational team to elevate our guests' understanding of the destination they are in through yet another approachable indulgence unique to Cambria Hotels."

Cambria Estate Winery was named one of Wine & Spirits top 100 Wineries of 2020 and a Wine Spectator Top 100 Wines of 2019. The award-winning Cambria Estate Winery team are master crafters of sustainably farmed high-quality wines that harness the unique nuances of their estate vineyard in Santa Maria Valley to produce world-class wines. Over 56% of Cambria Hotels' portfolio was named 2020 Travelers' Choice award winners by TripAdvisor, reaffirming guests' interest in and satisfaction with the brand, thanks in part to continued investment from developers that have fueled Cambria Hotels' expansion in top destinations including Sonoma County, California.

"Here at Cambria Estate Winery, we are focused on producing incredibly distinctive Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs that personify our Katherine's and Julia's estate vineyards," says Jill Russell, winemaker at Cambria Estate Winery. "We're excited to share these expressive single vineyard wines with guests of Cambria Hotels throughout the country," she added.

To learn more about Cambria Estate Winery, visit cambriawines.com and listen to the season 2 premiere of Travel Inspired with Cambria Hotels on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeart and Google Podcasts. To learn more about Cambria Hotels' approachable indulgences, visit choicehotels.com/Cambria.

About Cambria ® HotelsThe Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 55 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Cambria Estate WineryCambria Estate Winery is one of Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara County's most iconic, storied wineries dating back to 1986 when it was founded by wine icon Jess Jackson and his wife Barbara Banke. Today, the winery remains family-owned and operated, with daughters Julia and Katie Jackson serving as co-proprietors. The winery produces exceptional Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that are the truest expression of its single vineyard sourcing from its eponymous Julia's Vineyard and Katherine's Vineyard. Every wine bearing the Cambria name is 100-percent sustainably grown, produced and bottled on the estate.

About Choice Hotels ®Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Report is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2020, the Choice ® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges ® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

