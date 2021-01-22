Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Reporting Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (CMBM) - Get Report, a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 p.m. ET, on February 18, 2021. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Stephen Cumming, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, senior director of investor & industry analyst relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which may be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1(877) 288-4394 in the U.S. or Canada and +1(470) 495-9483 for international callers, referencing conference ID number 3344839. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor page of Cambium Networks website for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours soon after the call by phone by dialing +1(855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or Canada and +1(404) 537-3406 for international callers, using the conference ID number 3344839.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

Contacts: Investors:Peter Schuman, IRCSr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst RelationsCambium Networks +1 (847) 264-2188 Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com