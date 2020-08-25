CAM4 Launches Its Newest Podcast CAM4 Presents: LICKED & LOADED With LAURA DESIRÉE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CAM4 is thrilled to announce the latest podcast on CAM4Radio - Licked & Loaded with Laura Desirée. This brand-new series features a star-studded lineup of informative, engaging guests including Drag legend Lady Bunny, Adult Starlet Dani Daniels, Comedian Jim Norton, and more. These guests and will tackle a litany of controversial topics surrounding sex, sex work, cancel culture, and chasing passion unapologetically. Hosted by insatiable adult entertainer Laura Desirée, this deep-dive conversation series promises to offer insightful and revealing discourse that pushes the envelope and offers perspectives that often remain unheard.

The premiere episode features the incredibly legendary Drag Queen LADY BUNNY, the founder and emcee of the infamous Drag conference WIGSTOCK. Licked & Loaded is available for streaming on all major podcast platforms, and there's a full visual version on CAM4's YouTube channel. New episodes will drop every Thursday, featuring an ongoing roster of iconic and surprising guests. Listeners can find the podcast by searching "CAM4" on iTunes, Spotify, and most major platforms. Licked & Loaded is also available as a videocast on CAM4's SFW YouTube channel.

"It's been such a wild and wonderful ride putting this series together during the age of isolation and strictly virtual conversations," exclaims host, Laura Desirée. "Provocative questions become a conversation, taking the listener from the playfulness of the Bar Room to the intimacy of the Bed Room. As an adult entertainer and unapologetic pleasure seeker myself, I am adamant about peeling back all the layers to expose the raw and authentic side of each of my guests. Tune in as we sift trending topics, front page headlines and (of course) sexual curiosities through the life experience of this star-studded line up!"

CAM4 is an inclusive global streaming site featuring live adult webcam performances that cater to every human and their individual preferences.

