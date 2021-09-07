CalypsoAI Announces Partnership With ECS To Develop Solutions For Trustworthy AI

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.S. federal government.

The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up and AI security industry leader, leverage it's AI safety and security software to expand ECS' testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with proprietary capabilities for trustworthy model development, and cutting-edge novel testing and evaluation (T&E). This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of trusted and responsible AI across federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"As demand for AI-enabled capabilities increases across the federal government, ensuring trust and transparency of these systems will be essential to ensuring the widespread adoption of game-changing AI technology by civil servants, intelligence professionals, and warfighters," said Neil Serebryany, CEO and Founder of CalypsoAI. "We look forward to deploying our industry-leading AI security technology across ECS' AI platforms to ensure federal agency missions are supported responsibly, from technology development through deployment."

AI safety and security is a priority issue for senior government leaders, such as Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen Hicks. In May, she released a memo articulating the imperative for the U.S. Department of Defense to create a responsible AI framework to support safe and secure AI development and deployment. CalypsoAI's partnership with ECS supports this framework by further expanding access to AI T&E capabilities to federal customers, which will give them the tools they need to develop and field safe AI capabilities.

"We have built the critical open ecosystem for assured AI for the speed, security, and scale of government needs," said Aaron Burciaga, vice president of data & artificial intelligence at ECS. "From real-time edge analytics for the warfighter to massive data operations for commerce, we have engineered the future with CalypsoAI. Together we ensure adaptive solutions, responsible data operations, explainable algorithms, and secure environments for the ongoing digital revolution centered on information technology and intelligence technology."

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI was founded in 2018 by DoD and DARPA veterans seeking to accelerate AI applications for national security. While building AI inside the government, CalypsoAI's founders were challenged by the inability to validate trust. Without model validation and security, AI projects stalled or were abandoned prior to use. Viewing trust as a hurdle between mission owners and data science teams, CalypsoAI's founders departed government service to build a scalable solution for the delivery of trusted AI across an enterprise.

CalypsoAI's software is relied upon to provide the ground truth on AI performance, reliability, and security. We serve customers in national security, finance, and other highly regulated industries. Find us online at www.calypsoai.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ECS

ECS delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

