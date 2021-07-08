Calvin Ellison, Systems Architect Of VOXOX, Accepts Invitation To A STIR/SHAKEN Event Panel

Ellison brings his wealth of experience in the telecom industry to support the education of attendees at the STIR/SHAKEN International Summit

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, a 5G and AI cloud-based communication platform for businesses, today announced that System's Architect, Calvin Ellison, has accepted the invitation from Somos to be a panelist at the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT. This multiple-day event will focus on solutions around the current challenges and opportunities related to the deployment and successful operation of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.

The STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will discuss issues critical to the reliable and successful deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN in today's IP-based network environments, as well as associated topics including discussion of the ramifications of governmental regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions, International STIR/SHAKEN issues and considerations, and critical security issues.

Calvin Ellison is a telecommunications industry leader, working diligently to ensure VOXOX and its partners take every step necessary to protect end users from illegal spam and scam calling. He has been invited to speak about RealNumber, a product giving organizations tools to provide verification and protect business numbers from fraudulent calls and illegal spoofing.

"I am deeply honored to serve on the STIR/SHAKEN panel alongside other industry giants, who are dedicated to tackling the problem of illegal robocalls and how effective mitigation will profoundly affect businesses in the future," said Ellison.

In efforts to protect end users, Ellison and VOXOX have partnered directly with like-minded service providers and organizations such as YouMail, Somos, and SIP Forum, as well as regulatory bodies like the FCC,to revolutionize the way VOXOX consumes, visualizes and acts on statistics related to calling. These efforts have provided world class insights into calling patterns and behaviors, allowing specialists to quickly identify and curb malicious behavior.

STIR/SHAKEN offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party while giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers making it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.

VOXOX, uses an Anti-Robocall Filter (SNARF) to block calls using DNO (Do Not Originate) calling numbers and is heavily focused on call analytics that provide a well-known and fiercely guarded point of entry for call centers and traffic aggregators within and outside the USA.

For more information about VOXOX, please visit https://www.voxox.com/ .

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.VOXOX.com

Media Contact:

Staci Wallace 313968@email4pr.com 1-800-350-6187

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calvin-ellison-systems-architect-of-voxox-accepts-invitation-to-a-stirshaken-event-panel-301328093.html

SOURCE VOXOX