Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 6, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) - Get Report (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal second quarter 2021 on August 6, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6u9czxm7. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 5286856. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

