Calumet Montana Refining And Governor Gianforte To Cut Ribbon On First Delivery Of Renewable Feedstock

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) - Get Report announces that the Partnership and the Honorable Governor Greg Gianforte are holding a formal ribbon cutting ceremony today at the plant. This event will celebrate the delivery of the first seed oil feedstock to be used in the production of renewable diesel fuel.

This event highlights an in-progress energy transition project at the facility. Montana Renewables is a fast-paced project in which part of the existing plant is being converted to produce renewable fuel. The project is significant for the local community and the State of Montana, with an end goal of integrating farm and ranch operations within Montana for the processing of other renewable feedstocks. The conversion will be complete and operations will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) - Get Report manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

