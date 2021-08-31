SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalTier Realty, LLC (CalTier), the innovative fintech platform helping the everyday investor diversify their portfolio into cash-flowing commercial real estate, today announced a new partnership with Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto) to enable investments from a self-directed IRA account into commercial real estate.

CalTier Announces Partnership with Alto to Enable Seamless Commercial Real Estate Investments Using a Self-Directed IRA

This new partnership will allow customers to invest in CalTier's real estate opportunities for as little as $500 using Alto's self-directed IRA platform. Available to both accredited and non-accredited investors, CalTier partnered with Alto to increase accessibility to this asset class, which is traditionally not easy for individuals, through a new funding source.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Alto to provide our investors with a fantastic new way to join the CalTier fund," said Matt Belcher, co-founder and CEO of CalTier. "We founded CalTier because we were personally experiencing a lot of friction and huge barriers to entry when trying to diversify our investments into commercial grade cash-flowing real estate. It seemed there was an invisible door that only a select few could open. With our new partnership with Alto, we're opening the door further. Customers can invest into our multi-family fund and benefit from the tax advantages self-directed IRAs can provide, all with an automated, seamless solution."

Alto is a next-generation self-directed IRA platform that makes it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. Through the new integration with CalTier, investors can use Alto's low-cost, easy-to-use platform to unlock its professionally managed institutional-grade multi-family investments using their self-directed IRA. The CalTier fund will then identify, negotiate, invest, and manage multi-family assets.

"We are always looking for creative partners and solutions for our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome CalTier to our platform," said Tara Fung, Chief Revenue Officer of Alto. "Through our new partnership with CalTier, we are able to offer customers even more options to invest in unique asset classes such as real estate to diversify and grow their retirement portfolios."

As recently reported in the Freddie Mac Multifamily Midyear Outlook , it is projected that in 2021 alone there will be a record of between $385-$410 billion of multi-family origination volume. Using a self-directed IRA to invest in the lucrative commercial real estate industry can offer many different benefits, such as the ability to control where your money is invested, flexibility to access asset class options beyond the stock market, and significant tax advantages.

About CalTier

CalTier Realty, LLC is a fintech company providing the everyday investor the opportunity to invest into cash-flowing real estate that is traditionally extremely difficult to participate in and often reserved for a select group of accredited investors only. Their first Regulation A fund is live and accepting investors and they are working on launching several new funds to offer diverse options to their user base in both the U.S. and internationally. Their offering circular can be accessed here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1771232/000110465920128011/tm2036596d1_253g2.htm . For more information, please visit www.CalTierRealtyFund.com/irainvesting .

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Among Alto's current investment partners include Coinbase, EquityZen, Masterworks, and Republic, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor.

