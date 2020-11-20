CalPrivate Bank Appoints SiSi Pouraghabagher To The CalPrivate Bank Board

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced today the appointment of Setareh "SiSi" Pouraghabagher to the board of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank.

"We are excited to welcome SiSi to the Bank board. Her financial services, business transformation, Chief Financial Officer and public company director experience, will be invaluable to CalPrivate as we continue to grow and meet the opportunities of an increasingly complex and rapidly changing operating environment", said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.

SiSi is a former CFO and COO for a $2 billion dollar insurance division of a Fortune 50 company, as well as former CAO of a $6 billion dollar division of a global public insurance company. She is an independent director for State Auto Financial Corporation and an independent director and Audit Committee Chair for Point B, a private national management consulting firm. SiSi is a faculty member for the graduate and undergraduate programs at California Polytechnic's (Cal Poly) Orfalea College of Business where she teaches financial accounting and SEC reporting courses. Previously, SiSi served as the chief financial officer for two private technology companies in Orange County, California. SiSi began her career as an auditor at Deloitte. SiSi is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and California Society of Certified Public Accountants and holds an active CPA license.

