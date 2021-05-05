Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences
HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) - Get Report ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:
Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference
The Company will present at the Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 12 th, 2021 at 7:40am Central.
Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference
The Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17 th, 2021.
Please visit the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "Investors" section for access to presentations and webcasts, if available.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark BrewerDirector of Investor RelationsCallon Petroleum Company ir@callon.com (281) 589-5200
