Calling Young Musicians For Life's Good Project

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is hosting a global virtual music contest with Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. as part of its Life's Good campaign for supporting and encouraging young voices.

As part of LG's global campaign launched earlier this month, the Life's Good Music Project invites young talent from around the world to complete a song from 16 vocal bars written and composed by H.E.R. "Life's good even with all my doubts," H.E.R. sings, "with faith I know, we'll get there." Three musicians behind the very best submissions will be selected to collaborate on a final song with H.E.R. through virtual coaching sessions. The result will be released to the public later this year.

LG recognizes music's power in bringing people together, and the Life's Good Music Project is set to be a new and meaningful attempt to create a collaborative piece and rehearse for it together while physically apart. No matter the distance, the connection between musicians and their audience will become even stronger through such inspiring projects, as music will hold greater meaning by featuring the vibrant voices, energy, and creativity of the young people around the world.

H.E.R. voiced the significance of young people coming together - not only in sound but also in voice, sentiment, and spirit - for the love of music no matter the circumstances. "[The Life's Good Music Project] is a good opportunity for young creatives," H.E.R. remarked. "I was once somebody who wanted my art to be heard, so…it's really cool for me to even start or initiate a contest or something that just challenges people. Everybody wants to be heard. Everybody wants their art to be noticed and to be heard, so I think this is the perfect opportunity for that…I just love what life's good is all about. It's a really positive message, and it's very inclusive."

The Life's Good Music Project is another step in LG's journey to reclaim and rediscover what truly makes life good. First sparking the conversation with young people around what makes life good at the start of this month, LG followed up by releasing a Life's Good movie featuring and directed by a group of inspired teen creators. The Life's Good campaign aims to empower today's youth to raise their voices and inspire meaningful actions to build a better tomorrow for everybody.

"By bringing together aspiring musicians from around the world, the Life's Good Music Project amplifies the creative power of the younger generation and their resilience in turbulent times," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "We look forward to hearing everyone's compositions and performances that capture this spirit."

Submissions for LG's Life's Good Music Project can be made by posting on Instagram or YouTube with the hashtag #Life isGoodMusic_LG until Sept. 17. More information can be found on the LG Global YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/GlobalLG) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/lg_global).

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer goods with a presence in almost every country in the world and a diverse workforce of 74,000. LG is composed of five companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. With 2019 global sales of USD 53 billion, LG is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of products from TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile devices, digital signage and automotive components. LG is also known for its premium LG SIGNATURE and advanced LG ThinQ brands, which feature the company's artificial intelligence technology. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-young-musicians-for-lifes-good-project-301115572.html

SOURCE LG Electronics