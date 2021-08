Calling All Local Food Lovers: Pepsi Will Pay You To Enjoy The Missouri State Fair

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the return of the Missouri State Fair in 2021, Pepsi is calling on local fair enthusiasts and food lovers to apply for a chance to become the first-ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Missouri State Fair - the ultimate dream "job" that will reward one lucky Missouri resident with a special $2,500 cash prize and $500 food stipend to unapologetically celebrate and enjoy all of the flavor that the fair has to offer. Pepsi knows that food is a big deal at the fair, but with so many options, it's challenging to taste it all. That's why the brand is recruiting one lucky consumer to be its eyes and ears on the Fairgrounds, searching for the most iconic and surprising flavor combinations they can find.

The winning Missourian selected will take on official Chief Flavor Officer "duties" that include, but are not limited to, tasting delectable fair treats, experimenting with the many flavor combinations the fair has to offer and capturing all-time fair flavor favorites via photos and videos.

Beginning today through August 9, 2021, Missouri residents can apply at CFOMissouri.com for a chance to be deemed Chief Flavor Officer of this year's Missouri State Fair. To enter, applicants must answer seven questions proving their State Fair and local food credentials. Missouri's first Chief Flavor Officer will be selected based on their unapologetic passion for local food, their state pride and overall originality. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

The Chief Flavor Officer will receive:

Cash prize of $2,500 plus an additional $500 gift card to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair.

plus an additional gift card to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair. Tickets for you and a friend to the 2021 Missouri State Fair as many days as you would like between August 12-22 , allowing you both to indulge in fair favorites like the Ferris Wheel , live performances, food on a stick and more.

, allowing you both to indulge in fair favorites like the , live performances, food on a stick and more. And lastly, bragging rights for being Pepsi's first ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Missouri State Fair.

"With thousands of PepsiCo employees who live and work in the Heartland, we know food and flavor is the heart and soul at the Missouri State Fair," said Julia Bomba, Director, Marketing, Central Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We're excited to help Missouri residents unapologetically enjoy their favorite fair flavors this summer and the chance to become our first ever Chief Flavor Officer by giving them the 'summer job' of a lifetime."

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts Christina Panta / CPanta@golin.com / 703-473-6806 Erin Thomas / Erin.Thomas@pepsico.com / 203-293-5254

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-local-food-lovers-pepsi-will-pay-you-to-enjoy-the-missouri-state-fair-301347186.html

SOURCE PepsiCo