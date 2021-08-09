Callaway Energy Center Returns To Full Power, Delivering Customers Carbon-free Energy

FULTON, Mo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri announced today that Callaway Energy Center is now operating at full power, delivering carbon-free energy to customers. The safe return to service follows an outage to rewind the generator, which is a non-nuclear component of the energy center.

"Crews across Ameren have used the outage time to improve operations throughout the energy center, with the proactive work expected to sustain solid operations for years to come," said Fadi Diya, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE) - Get Report. "The safe, sustainable operation of Callaway, and the clean energy we produce, is fundamental in achieving Ameren's ambitious carbon reduction targets."

Ameren's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 includes carbon reductions of 50% by 2030 and 85% by 2040, both based on 2005 levels. The ongoing, safe and efficient operation of Callaway and Ameren Missouri's other energy centers is key to reaching these goals while keeping rates affordable for customers. Ameren Missouri's 2020 Integrated Resource Plan sets forth the company's preferred plan to transform its electricity generation portfolio over the coming decades.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

the impact of complying with renewable energy standards in Missouri and Illinois and with the zero emission standard in Illinois;

and with the zero emission standard in;

the impact of complying with renewable energy standards in Missouri and Illinois and with the zero emission standard in Illinois;

and with the zero emission standard in;

Ameren Missouri's ability to construct and/or acquire wind, solar, and other renewable energy generation facilities, retire energy centers, and implement new or existing customer energy-efficiency programs, including any such construction, acquisition, retirement, or implementation in connection with its Smart Energy Plan, the 2020 IRP, or our emissions reduction goals, and to recover its cost of investment, related return, and, in the case of customer energy-efficiency programs, any lost margins in a timely manner, which is affected by the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory and project approvals, including certificates of convenience and necessity from the MoPSC or any other required approvals for the addition of renewable resources;



the availability of federal production and investment tax credits related to renewable energy and Ameren Missouri's ability to use such credits; the cost of wind, solar, and other renewable generation and storage technologies; and our ability to obtain timely interconnection agreements with the MISO or other RTOs at an acceptable cost for each facility;



advancements in carbon-free generation and storage technologies, and constructive federal and state energy and economic policies with respect to those technologies;



