Callan Announces Two Alternatives Consulting Group Hires: David Smith And Jonathan Farr

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the additions of David Smith, CFA, CTP, and Jonathan Farr, CFA, in the firm's Alternatives Consulting group. Mr. Smith, who joined Callan on April 5, is based out of the firm's Summit, NJ office, while Mr. Farr will join Callan on May 10 in the Atlanta office. They both will report to Pete Keliuotis, executive vice president and head of the Alternatives Consulting group.

Mr. Smith, a senior vice president, will focus on implementing private markets portfolios, as well as client servicing, strategic planning, and manager evaluations. Most recently, he was treasurer for Syracuse University, overseeing all aspects of the university's treasury and investment strategy and operations management, including its endowment. He also served as treasurer for the university's captive insurance company, as the ex-officio member of the university's Board of Trustees Investment and Endowment Committee, and as a member of the university's defined contribution committee. Of note, in 2019, Trusted Insight , an industry publication, ranked Mr. Smith as one of the "top 30 investors at next-generation leading endowments."

Prior to Syracuse University, he was a partner at the private equity firm Bay Hills Capital Management. Mr. Smith earned a BBA from Western Illinois University and an MBA from Syracuse University School of Management. He is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and the Certified Treasury Professional designation.

"Dave brings decades of institutional investment experience, depth, and perspective in private markets to Callan," said Mr. Keliuotis. "His experience at a major university endowment will add tremendous value to our nonprofit clients. His experience as a private equity fund-of-funds investor will contribute to our team's ability to source compelling funds and build lasting portfolios for all of our clients invested in private equity."

"I've known members of the Callan team for over a decade," said Mr. Smith. "I'm thrilled to be joining this incredible group as they continue to grow their private markets team."

Mr. Farr, a vice president, will also focus on private equity and private debt. He joins Callan from Southern Company where he was an investment officer, leading strategic, financial, and legal due diligence for new private markets investments, and represented the company's interests on fund advisory boards. Prior to Southern Company, Mr. Farr was a senior consultant for Value Prism Consulting and an associate with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services. He earned a BBA from the University of Georgia, and is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"Jonathan brings years of experience to our group analyzing, negotiating and advising private funds. Callan's clients will benefit from his investment experience and in-depth understanding of fund valuation and governance," said Mr. Keliuotis."

"I'm looking forward to working with Callan's seasoned alternatives professionals to support our clients' investment programs," said Mr. Farr.

About CallanCallan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

