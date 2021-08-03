Call For Nominations: WoodWorks Announces 2022 Wood Design Awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council announced today that it is seeking nominations for the 2022 U.S. Wood Design Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, traditional wood-frame and hybrid buildings. A non-profit dedicated to helping project teams design, engineer and construct successful wood buildings, WoodWorks has been hosting its award program for 15 years as a way to recognize developers and design teams whose creativity and emphasis on quality continue to expand the possibilities for wood buildings.

"Wood means so many things as a modern building solution. It's helping us meet aggressive sustainability goals while inspiring building designers—and building occupants—all underscored by the incredible flexibility and resilience of both traditional and innovative systems," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks' President and CEO. "The awards are a chance to celebrate wood's excellence at every scale, along with its thoughtful application, and teams across the country who realize its potential in ways that motivate others to do the same."

Nominations will be judged by an independent jury of design and building professionals, who will select projects in nine categories and up to 10 projects to receive regional excellence awards. In addition to specific criteria for each category, judges will consider alignment with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. WoodWorks also takes inspiration from the American Institute of Architects' Framework for Design Excellence, which includes a set of guiding principles to inform progress toward a zero-carbon, equitable, resilient and healthy built environment.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 8, 2021. Program rules, category descriptions, and nomination information are available on the WoodWorks website.

This year's categories include:

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise

Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise

Wood In Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Sustainable Wood Design

Beauty of Wood

Wood in Government Buildings

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

Deadline and Eligibility

Award submissions must be received by midnight PT on Oct. 15, 2021. There is no cost to nominate a project and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and nominated firms must be located in the U.S. and projects must be fully constructed by Oct. 15, 2021. With the exception of the Durability & Adaptability of Wood Structures category, Wood Design Awards apply to new construction only, which includes significant additions. Structures other than buildings are not eligible. Past winning projects can be viewed in the WoodWorks project gallery.

2021 Wood Design Awards Winner: Multi-Family Wood Design

Timber Lofts, Milwaukee, WIArchitect: Engberg Anderson ArchitectsEngineer: Pierce EngineersContractor: Catalyst ConstructionPhotos: ADX Creative and Engberg Anderson Architects

"Wood is integral to the story of the project, particularly the juxtaposition of existing and new. It really puts the timber on display." - 2021 Juror John Mitchell, Associate Partner, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Chicago, IL

Contact: media@woodworks.org

Related Images

timber-lofts-2021-woodworks-wood.jpg Timber Lofts - 2021 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner: Timber Lofts 2021 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner, Timber Lofts, Milwaukee, WI, Photos: ADX Creative and Engberg Anderson Architects

timber-lofts-2021-woodworks-wood.jpg Timber Lofts - 2021 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner 2021 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner, Timber Lofts, Milwaukee, WI, Photos: ADX Creative and Engberg Anderson Architects

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-nominations-woodworks-announces-2022-wood-design-awards-301347414.html

SOURCE WoodWorks - Wood Products Council