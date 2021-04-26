Call For Nominations For The CEO Connection 2021 Mid-Market Awards

SYOSSET, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is accepting nominations for the 2021 Mid-Market Awards.

The CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards® are a critical piece of a larger strategy to ensure the mid-market receives the attention it warrants as a job creator, a force for economic growth, and a driver of social impact. The Mid-Market Awards® honor three mid-market leaders and one company that have demonstrated leadership, creativity, generosity and other qualities that represent the true spirit of the mid-market.

Select nominees for the following:

Mid-Market Company of the Year - The company that embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society.

Mid-Market CEO of the Year - The CEO who embodies the highest standards of leadership in both business and society.

Mid-Market Young Leader - The executive who, early in his/her career, has demonstrated the greatest potential for leadership and lasting impact.

Social Impact Award - For the mid-market CEO who has had the greatest impact in public service, social enterprise, and/or philanthropy.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 1, 2021.

To make a nomination Click Here .

For more information go to CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you. For more information, visit CEO Connection , and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn , and Facebook .

