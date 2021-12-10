Call For Ideas: Housing Accelerator Fund And Rent-to-Own Program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves to have a safe and affordable place to call home. Now, more than ever, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for housing has increased. The Government of Canada created a National Housing Strategy with the goal of facilitating the construction and repair of hundreds of thousands of units and providing housing options to people across the country. By continuing to make investments in affordable housing, the Government is building stronger communities, creating jobs, and growing our middle class — all while working to end chronic homelessness and help vulnerable Canadians.

That is why today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, launched a Call for Ideas for two priorities outlined in the Speech from the Throne aiming to increase the supply of homes for middle income earners and to help renters achieve the dream of homeownership.

The Housing Accelerator Fund and Rent-to-Own program would contribute toward the Government of Canada's commitment to implementing effective housing solutions that drive real results.

A Housing Accelerator Fund would aim to remove barriers and help municipalities build housing more quickly in an ambitious and innovative manner.

would aim to remove barriers and help municipalities build housing more quickly in an ambitious and innovative manner. A Rent-to-Own program would aim to help make it easier for renters to work towards home ownership.

As the Government of Canada determines how best to advance these priorities, it is calling on municipalities, provinces and territories, Indigenous governments, organizations and communities, private and non-profit housing sectors, and Canadians to share their ideas on how these programs could be most effective.

Ideas can be submitted until January 31, 2022, by visiting placetocallhome.ca/callforideas

QUOTE:

"The government is committed to implementing long-term, cost effective solutions that address the needs of housing for the middle class and those working hard to join it. With the help of Canadians, we'll aim to identify the most efficient, effective, and innovative solutions that will make a true difference in increasing the housing supply and access to affordable homes across Canada." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Associated Links

Speech from the Throne

National Housing Strategy

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation