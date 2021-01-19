Call For Entries: Landsberg Award Celebrates Journalist Championing Women's Equality Issues

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Journalists who highlight women's equality issues are encouraged to apply for The Landsberg Award, presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Journalists who highlight women's equality issues are encouraged to apply for The Landsberg Award, presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation. The deadline is February 19.

The award, which comes with a $5,000 prize, is named after Michele Landsberg to acknowledge her tremendous impact as an advocate and role model.

"The Landsberg focuses a blazing hot light on issues that affect women and girls," says Sally Armstrong, journalist, human rights activist, author and jury chair. "It celebrates excellence in journalism and has become a clarion call for change."

Established to increase women's voices and awareness of women's issues, this award recognizes a working journalist—staff or freelance—doing exceptional research, analysis and reporting through a gender lens about women's issues. Journalists working in print, broadcast and online news are eligible to apply.

The Canadian Women's Foundation provides the $5,000 prize.

"This award highlights the critical role that tireless and courageous journalists play in advancing gender equity for ALL women, girls, trans, Two-Spirit and non-binary people in Canada," says Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Their work remains essential to uncovering the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on equality and makes the Landsberg Award more relevant than ever."

Last year's winner was Elizabeth Renzetti, columnist and feature writer with The Globe and Mail, for exploring issues such as biased design in space, the lack of female political leaders and why the ideologically-motivated killing of women isn't treated as terrorism.

The shortlist will be announced in April, with the winner announced at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

View the award details before submitting an online application.

The winner will be selected by members of the jury:- Sally Armstrong (chair), journalist, human rights activist and author- Denise Balkissoon, executive editor, Chatelaine- Kathy English, chair, The Canadian Journalism Foundation- Michele Landsberg, journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate - Paulette Senior, president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation- Lauren Strapagiel, reporter, BuzzFeed News

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

Twitter: #LandsbergAward

About The Canadian Journalism FoundationEstablished in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and funded over 2,000 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers. The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+. To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation