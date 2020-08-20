Calix Work-From-Anywhere Culture Continues To Fuel Growth

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report today announced it has expanded its work-from-anywhere (WFA) policy to support the company's rapid growth. The announcement follows several internal promotions to lead key growth areas as well as new recruitment initiatives across numerous teams. Calix's WFA policy purposefully fosters flexible leadership, a deep sense of purpose, team collaboration, and greater wellbeing for employees.

"Our commitment to a work-from-anywhere culture has allowed us to attract the best talent regardless of location," said Carl Russo, president and CEO of Calix. "People make the difference. By focusing on our customers' success, the Calix team is driving our growth."

In a March Forbes article, " The Best Tech Companies for Remote Jobs in 2020 According to Glassdoor," Calix was identified as a company with current remote-based software job openings. Calix also has impressive Glassdoor rankings: 94 percent of employees posting on Glassdoor recommend the company to a friend, and overall, the company has a 4.7 (out of 5) star rating. Calix CEO Carl Russo has a 98 percent Glassdoor approval rating, placing Calix ahead of many industry-leading cloud companies.

"The pandemic has shown us a few things," said Michael Weening, EVP and COO at Calix. "First, it's made work-from-anywhere a business imperative across most industries. Supporting employees who work from anywhere takes the right technology, processes, and discipline to succeed. This is a true leadership test and I'm proud of the Calix teams for building and scaling an enormously successful WFA initiative so we can maintain a strong culture as we continue to grow rapidly. Second, necessary social distancing measures have exposed how urgently communities need access to fiber broadband connections so they can engage virtually and remotely with colleagues, teachers, health­care providers, friends, and family. I'm happy to say the communication service providers we support, such as GVTC and Cedar Falls Utilities, understand they have a unique opportunity to help their communities thrive. That's why they're working day and night to deliver the lowest opex fiber networks in the nation with Intelligent Access EDGE. Many are also delivering the ultimate subscriber experience via Revenue EDGE, which allows subscribers to leverage the power of data and enjoy the latest in consumer cool with Wi-Fi 6."

While 64 percent of internships were cancelled in 2020 in North America, the Calix virtual internship program more than doubled this year, proving that our WFA culture can keep the best talent coming in, regardless of location.

Martha Galley, vice president of customer engagement at Calix, has had her entire team shift to WFA. "The COVID-19 crisis tested our preparation to support a work-from-anywhere culture in real-time, and our WFA model worked flawlessly," Galley said. "Our employees have made it clear that WFA is productive and, in many cases, dramatically increases cross-functional engagement. They meet more broadly with teammates through the power of video conferencing and the suite of tools that support remote work and collaboration. We expect this transition to lead to increased team member satisfaction, improve our ability to attract talent, and drive even greater levels of customer satisfaction."

Calix is growing. Visit Careers at Calix to see the latest information about open positions and an opportunity to grow as part of our team.

