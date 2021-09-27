Calix Wins 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC announced that Calix, a cloud and software platform provider, has won the 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award. This prestigious award is given to the vendor/partner that best compliments GVTC's values and strategic initiatives by building a strong relationship with GVTC through cost reductions, product innovation, quality improvement, service, teamwork, integrity, community involvement, or fiercely loyal customer principles.

"Since the beginning of our partnership, Calix has proven to be more than a vendor; they are the perfect example of a partner that helps us deliver the customer experience that our members have come to expect from GVTC," said Ritchie Sorrells, President and CEO for GVTC.

Calix has partnered with GVTC on numerous projects that have helped GVTC improve customers' in-home experience and grow their customer base. They have assisted in introducing product innovations along with turn-key marketing support to promote GVTC's products. Calix has supported the deployment of GVTC Premium WiFi systems in record time and have also given GVTC more insight into their customer data, which has, in turn, provided additional opportunities to improve the customer experience.

Since the launch of GVTC Premium WiFi, Net Promoter Scores (NPS)* for customers on Premium WiFi reached as high as 32 in June of this year. This places GVTC in the same stratosphere as companies like Apple and Target. These stellar ratings are among the best in the telecommunications industry and significantly higher than those of industry competitors, who are often negative or in the single digits. They stand as a testament to Calix's ongoing dedication to helping their customers grow their value.

"Calix is honored to be recognized with this distinction, which speaks to both companies' core values and commitment to excellence," said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. "We have been privileged to work with GVTC for many years and have witnessed firsthand their ongoing dedication to creating delightful experiences for members with a focus on service, reliability, and value. We are thrilled to support their ongoing success with a cutting-edge infrastructure and a growing portfolio of innovative technologies."

Calix's personalized support offers opportunities to collaborate on marketing strategies that speak directly to GVTC customers' needs. This is achieved through one-on-one meetings with a dedicated team and through Calix's Electronic Content Builder, which provides ready-made materials available for brand customization, including print and digital solutions and tutorial videos that support GVTC'S strategy for continued customer education.

Calix Marketing Cloud has provided GVTC with a next-level view of their customers with insights that will enable GVTC to proactively reduce churn and offer products and services that will enhance their experience. Calix also delivers a robust set of value-added services, including Protect IQ™, Experience IQ™, and WiFi app solution, allowing GVTC to provide a true Premium WiFi product that rivals competition and exceeds customer expectations.

The Calix Support Cloud used by the GVTC network team also plays a tremendous role in GVTC's success. Thanks to the fantastic insights the GVTC technicians gain from Support Cloud, GVTC has reduced truck rolls for WiFi troubles by over 50% saving money and allowing more time for serving other customers.

GVTC's partnership with Calix has strengthened over the years, and it has been apparent Calix truly believes in GVTC's mission. Calix has always done right by GVTC and has aided their success. GVTC would like to recognize Calix for the fantastic work they do for their company.

*Note: The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a customer loyalty metric that measures willingness to purchase again or recommend to others. The NPS is expressed in a number from -100 to +100 and is calculated by subtracting the percentage of customers who are detractors from the percentage of customers who are promoters.

About GVTC:GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $4.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

