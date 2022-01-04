Calix To Participate In Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today announced that Calix management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2022. Chairman and CEO, Carl Russo, and CFO, Cory Sindelar, will hold a virtual fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

