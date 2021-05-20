Calix To Participate In Barrington Research 2021 Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Barrington Research 2021 Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report today announced that Calix management will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Barrington Research 2021 Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006059/en/