Calix Services Announces New Support Experience For Network Operations Teams To Help Evolve Their Networks

Today at ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report announced Premier Support and the Service Delivery Manager—two new Support Services. Both enable communications service providers (CSPs) to accelerate problem resolution, proactively address subscriber issues, and expand the skills, expertise, and capabilities of their network operations teams without the need to add headcount. Premier Support provides fast and direct access to Calix support engineering specialists along with expanded opportunities for accessing technical expertise and learning resources. The Service Delivery Manager provides unparalleled, hands-on incident management and facilitates the resolution of issues related to existing and new technologies. Both offerings are extensions of existing Support Services, which have a 94 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Calix has rolled out this increased level of support considering the challenges facing network operations today, including the proliferation of evolving broadband technologies, overextended staff, and increased pressure to quickly deliver expertise and strategic insights.

The new Premier Support level gives Calix customers access to a Calix Support Engineering Specialist familiar with the CSP's technology and environment. These experts provide network operations teams with the following:

Faster service response times (in as little as 30 minutes).

Prioritized case handling.

Additional access to Support Engineering Specialists.

Discounted educational opportunities.

Improved training administration capabilities for your team.

The Service Delivery Manager is an additional new service offering from Calix Support. These managers, who receive fixed assignments to respective customers for continuity and relationship development, act as advocates and case managers for critical issues to accelerate case resolution. They also regularly share best practices with network operations teams to streamline operations and drive efficiencies.

"The new support service offerings from Calix are indispensable to our operations," said Ethan Webinger, chief technology officer for Minnesota-based Acentek. "They've given us true mastery of our network. We've gone from just patching problems to implementing lasting solutions for subscriber issues. The Calix Support team has a hands-on approach that enables us to be proactive in operating our network and providing better quality and better service compared to our competition. As we roll out the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System with the AXOS Advanced Routing Module (ARm), we're much more prepared thanks to Premier Support and our Service Delivery Manager."

Premier Support and the Service Delivery Manager have proven to be perfect for Acentek. The company is leveraging the advanced routing capabilities of the Calix AXOS® Advanced Routing Module (ARm) in the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System with the Aggregation Services Manager (ASM3001) and upgrading its network to 100 Gbps. Acentek anticipates numerous operational benefits from its investment in Calix Support Services.

"Our customers are some of the most innovative companies in the CSP market, and they run lean operations teams," said Martha Galley, VP of customer engagement for Calix. "Staying on the leading edge demands partner-centric support that can help them meet the highest reliability and availability demands from their subscribers. By leveraging the Premier Support level's fast response, access to knowledge and best practices, and training opportunities, as well as the Calix Service Delivery Manager, our customers have a comprehensive way to reduce outage time and improve the experience for their subscribers. We are excited to play a greater role in helping Acentek evolve its operations and look forward to expanding this partnership."

