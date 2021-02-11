Calix Ensures Service Providers Remain On The Cutting Edge Of Subscriber Innovation With Enhanced Premier Support For The Revenue EDGE

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report today announced a new offering that is delivered through Calix Premier Support services to help communications service providers (CSPs) manage and deploy regular updates for EXOS®, the Experience Innovation Platform. This new service offering ensures that the platform powering their GigaSpire® BLAST systems and the Revenue EDGE solution is always up-to-date. The Calix services team is there to make sure that updates are seamless so CSPs can focus on delivering the ultimate subscriber experience. Calix is committed to keeping CSPs on the cutting-edge of innovation. By managing enhancement updates to the Experience Innovation Platform for CSPs, Calix will help customers simplify their businesses while deploying new services.

The complexity of the connected home experience has increased dramatically and managing the growing number of connected devices can be an enormous challenge without the Experience Innovation Platform. CSPs have always been responsible for connecting customers to content applications in the cloud. As the complexity of this task increase, CSPs must ensure that their services remain current. This starts with the platforms underpinning their subscriber services. For instance, the most recent quarterly release of the Experience Innovation Platform includes updates to:

Steering : Enhances the GigaSpire BLAST system's dynamic channel switching capability, resulting in a better-connected experience for subscribers

: Enhances the GigaSpire BLAST system's dynamic channel switching capability, resulting in a better-connected experience for subscribers Troubleshooting : Allows for the ideal placement of GigaSpire BLAST systems that are configured in the home as mesh satellites; built into the Enhanced Web Interface (EWI)

: Allows for the ideal placement of GigaSpire BLAST systems that are configured in the home as mesh satellites; built into the Enhanced Web Interface (EWI) Configurability: Simplifies the process of configuring, updating, and onboarding GigaSpire BLAST systems for technicians in the field

"Service providers are realizing that they need to deploy mature Wi-Fi solutions in order to help manage traffic and complexity in the home network," said John Kendall, principal analyst in media delivery for industry analyst firm Omdia. "By staying current with mature solutions, service providers can address demand for new features, services, and security on the home network. For subscribers to realize the full benefits of these new offerings, it is critical for CSPs to keep their software platforms up-to-date."

Leading CSPs are already partnering with Calix to take advantage of this new offering. "One of our major motivations for selecting Premier Support was ensuring we maximize the experience we deliver to subscribers by delivering the latest security and performance features," said Charlie Cano, CEO for Texas-based ETEX. "This new software management feature not only keeps our subscribers' equipment up to date but also gives our operations team peace of mind. With Calix Support managing the whole upgrade process, it saves our team time, reduces risk, and saves us money."

Calix Premier Support accelerates CSP innovations by extending the capabilities of operations teams who can work collaboratively with the Calix services team to simplify workflows and address any service-affecting issue.

"The Calix services team exists to partner with our customers and enable them to deliver a better experience for their subscribers," said Martha Galley, senior VP of customer experience and services for Calix. "This new offer gives CSPs peace of mind that their subscribers will have exceptional experiences built on the latest versions of the software platforms that comprise the Revenue EDGE solution. By seamlessly ensuring that all background platforms and processes are up to date, the Calix services team contributes directly to our customers' bottom line by freeing their operations teams to focus their time on high-value, subscriber-facing project as opposed to back-office processes."

Learn more about the Calix Revenue EDGE solution and Support Services.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005300/en/