Calissio Completes Its Application For Their Pink Sheet Current Information Tier With OTC Markets

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calissio Resources Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have completed its filing for their current up-listing to pink sheet current information tier with OTC Markets.

Once all the information submitted by the company has been reviewed, it is expected that Calissio will be upgraded to "Current Information" status.

All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid. Upon allocation by the OTCIQ system, the filing shall immediately be uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval.

Calissio Resources Group Inc., focused on the acquisition and development of base metals projects in Mexico that are currently in or near production and advanced exploration properties that will add substantially to the Company's asset foundation. Management is continuing to actively pursue mineral interests that represent significant growth, value and cash flow opportunities.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.calissioresources.com .

Contact:Calissio Resources Group, Inc. Clement Lockwood (800) 467-8315 ir@calissioresources.com