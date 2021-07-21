CALIROSA Tequila Debuts In The U.S. Market With A Line Of California Red Wine Barrel Aged Tequilas

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium tequila brand CALIROSA announced their launch in 14 states with wider distribution to roll out across the United States and Mexico later in the year. CALIROSA is poised to redefine the spirits category with its unparalleled craftsmanship, uniquely smooth taste, and the blending of two time-honored beverage making processes - Jalisco's tequila craftsmanship and California winemaking.

CALIROSA is produced by the Real family within their Kosher-Certified facilities in Amatitán, Jalisco where they have been producing tequila since 1942. Real family patriarchs, Don Roberto and Don Fernando Real, have dedicated their entire lives to the production and commercialization of high-quality tequilas. Master Distiller Luis Trejo Rodriguez, a third-generation tequila maker, rounds out the CALIROSA team with more than 30 years of industry experience, holding the elite title of Master Distiller for 15 years. Throughout each step of the cultivation, harvest, cooking, fermentation, distillation, and bottling process, CALIROSA employs a small-batch production method that yields a limited number of bottles and exceptional product each day. The team's vision is for CALIROSA to serve as an innovative fusion between Mexico's heritage and spirit and California's vibrant lifestyle.

While the tequila industry standard calls for agave with 22-24% sugar content, CALIROSA handpicks only 100% Blue Weber agave (harvested in their peak at 7-9 years maturation) containing over 26% sugar content, resulting in a more balanced flavor profile. Brick ovens are then used by CALIROSA to slowly cook the agaves to produce a more intense aroma and nuanced tasting profile. The liquid is fermented for up to 50 hours, twice distilled, and then aged in California red wine barrels for additional infused flavor notes of cherry, red berries, and wood. The result is a family of consistently superior tequilas with evolving aromatics and multidimensional sensory experiences. The final product is then bottled and labeled with screen printed UV-cured ink, free of toxic, heavy metals to ensure there is no contamination.

CALIROSA enters the market with their Rosa Blanco and Anejo tequila ranging from $49- $74, with product expansion plans imminent throughout 2021 and beyond. The Rosa Blanco is finished for 30 days in California red wine barrels which gives the liquid a distinctive, soft pink hue and a floral-forward flavor profile with hints of cherry and orange peel. The Anejo is aged in red wine barrels for eighteen months, producing a beautiful rose gold tone with shades of shiny copper, alongside a slightly fruity aroma with notes of cooked agave, chocolate, toffee, and vanilla.

CALIROSA has signed a national alignment agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Southern Glazer's is known for its national scale, proven track record with building brands, and unrivaled route-to-market capabilities.

"Southern Glazer's is thrilled to partner with CALIROSA and to bring this line of unique quality tequilas to market across the country," said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Craft Collection Luxury Spirits, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "This is an exciting brand that goes far beyond the bottle—it's a lifestyle that tells a story all its own, really bringing something fresh to the table. We are committed to cultivating a long-lasting partnership with CALIROSA and to driving long-term results for the brand."

The debut products are available online at www.calirosatequila.com and in select retailers across 14 states.

ABOUT CALIROSA:CALIROSA, an expression of sun-soaked beach days and desert nights, is a new brand of refreshing, premium tequilas made for those who appreciate true beauty and know how to enjoy life's simple pleasures. The brand blends the highest artistry in tequila making with innovative winemaking techniques to capture the spirit and soul of Mexico with the idyllic lifestyle and vibrance of California. CALIROSA is made in Jalisco, Mexico by the Real family, longtime producers of high-quality tequila since 1942. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo serve as partners for CALIROSA and have invested in the family-owned distillery to help introduce the brand to the world. Created with the highest quality ingredients and following the heritage and expertise of multiple generations of tequila makers, CALIROSA presents a unique California red-wine aging process for a distinctively smooth taste that we are proud to introduce to the world.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & SpiritsSouthern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

