California Water Service Group Earns Great Place To Work® Distinction For Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the utility's ongoing commitment to employees in its four subsidiaries, the Great Place to Work ® Institute has certified California Water Service Group (Group) (CWT) - Get Report as a Great Place to Work ® for the fifth year in a row.

The two-part Great Place to Work ® certification includes both a Culture Audit © about the company's programs and practices on hiring, internal communication, developmental opportunities, training, recognition, and diversity; and a Trust Index © based on survey feedback from employees about the company. All full-time California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service employees were asked about their experiences regarding leadership, credibility, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and other important traits of the workplace. Scores were benchmarked against top U.S. workplaces to determine the company's results.

"I appreciate the Great Place to Work ® Institute for recognizing our commitment to employees year after year, as we truly believe that when we take care of our employees, they can then focus on taking care of our customers. That was evident this year more than ever," said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. "As most people had to shelter in place due to the pandemic, our entire team stepped up to support their communities, and our dedicated utility workers stayed on the job each day to keep water flowing to customers. I'm so proud to be part of the Group family."

The 2020 designation certifies California Water Service Group and its subsidiaries as a Great Place to Work ® for one year. Fortune magazine's annual Best 100 Companies to Work For ® is compiled from among the companies certified as a Great Place to Work ®.

About California Water Service GroupCalifornia Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,207 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

