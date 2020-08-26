California Steel Industries, Inc. Announces New President & CEO Appointment

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of California Steel Industries, Inc. (CSI) is pleased to publicly announce the appointment of Mr. Shinji Tanaka as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Marcelo Botelho Rodrigues who completed his four-year term on August 1, 2020.

Mr. Tanaka joined CSI in January 2020 as the Executive Vice President of Engineering and Continuous Improvement coming from JFE Steel in Japan, one of CSI's two shareholding companies, where he has worked since 1989. Prior to joining CSI, he served as Staff General Manager of the Overseas Business Planning Department at JFE Steel, and prior to that served as General Manager of the Plant Engineering Department in Fukuyama Works. Mr. Tanaka has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors of CSI. From 2001 to 2004, he worked at CSI and served as the Manager of Hot Strip Mill Maintenance. Mr. Tanaka graduated from Osaka University with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

His predecessor, Mr. Botelho Rodrigues, has served as President and CEO of CSI since August 2016. Following the completion of his assignment at CSI, he has returned to Vale S.A. of Brazil to pursue new opportunities. Prior to joining CSI, Mr. Botelho Rodrigues worked at Vale where he served as Controller Global Director.

CSI's two shareholders are Vale S.A. (Vale) of Brazil and JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) of Japan. Each shareholder owns 50 percent of the shares of CSI. The announced leadership change is in keeping with historical practices to rotate the position of President and CEO between nominees of CSI's shareholding companies after completion of a four-year term.

About California Steel Industries, Inc.

California Steel Industries, Inc., located near Fontana, California, is the leading producer of flat rolled steel products in the western United States (the 11 states located west of the Rocky Mountains) based on tonnage billed. The company produces a broad range of products, including hot rolled, pickled and oiled, cold rolled, and galvanized sheet, and electric resistant welded pipe up to 24" diameter. CSI has nearly 900 employees. For more information, please visit our website at www.californiasteel.com.

Contact:

Fernando BarrosExecutive Vice President, Finance & AdministrationCalifornia Steel Industries, Inc.(909) 350-6411 fernando.barros@californiasteel.com www.californiasteel.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-steel-industries-inc-announces-new-president--ceo-appointment-301119172.html

SOURCE California Steel Industries, Inc.