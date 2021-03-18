California State Senate Unanimously Approves Appointment Of Lozano Smith Attorney To The California Student Aid Commission

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith is pleased to recognize that Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of Steve Ngo to the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) has been unanimously approved by the California State Senate.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith is pleased to recognize that Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of Steve Ngo to the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) has been unanimously approved by the California State Senate. CSAC provides financial aid policy analysis and leadership in partnership with California's colleges, universities, financial institutions, and financial aid associations. Mr. Ngo, a partner in Lozano Smith's Walnut Creek office, has practiced law at the firm since 2012.

"This appointment and unanimous vote is a testament to Steve's distinguished character and commitment," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "Steve is a gifted attorney and tireless advocate who is a great addition to the California Student Aid Commission. Steve will work hard to ensure that higher education is fiscally accessible to all California students."

In addition to CSAC, Steve's commitment to his community and the advancement of others is reflected in his many years of service. In 2010, Steve founded the Pham Fund at the Asian Women's Shelter. He served on the Board of Trustees for City College of San Francisco from 2009 to 2016, and he currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Alumni Association of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree. Steve is also a member of the Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom and the California State Senate for this privilege to serve, and to my colleagues for their encouragement and support," said Steve Ngo. "As a first generation college graduate, I am especially honored for the opportunity to help all students pursue their dreams through our higher education system."

