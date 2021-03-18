California Science Center Reopens March 27, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center reopens and welcomes guests to return and have fun, memorable science learning experiences beginning March 27, 2021. The Art of the Brick, Space Shuttle Endeavour, Kelp Forest, and other exhibits are on view with Covid-19 safety precautions in place.

The Science Center's IMAX theater will also reopen to the public on March 27, 2021, with two exciting and classic films, Hubble and Under the Sea. Both will be shown in 2D on the theater's seven-story screen.

The Art of the Brick is back with intriguing works of art by Nathan Sawaya, built entirely of LEGO bricks. Timed-entry reservations and tickets for The Art of the Brick are available at CaliforniaScienceCenter.org.

Guests can also look forward to two new exhibitions. Premiering in April and June respectively are COVID-19 - All in This Together, and Life! Beginnings.

In the All in This Together exhibition, guests can explore the facts about COVID-19 and the science behind our most powerful public health tools for fighting the pandemic. The exhibition features a special display from the COVID Memorial Quilt honoring individuals lost.

Life! Beginnings celebrates life's incredible ability to make more life. Guests can experience the human journey from conception to birth inside an immersive 'womb room' and explore real fetal specimens.

Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph notes that, "We are thrilled to reopen and invite guests to enjoy the power of real experiences. Science is core to everything we do and our reopening protocols reflect the guidance of state and local health agencies as well as the Science Center's public health and infectious disease expert advisors." Some of the safety measures include:

A 25 percent visitor capacity will allow ample space for physical distancing.

Timed entry reservations are required for all guests. Reservations can be made online in advance with a small service fee. They can also be made on-site at the box office without a service fee, although availability and preferred entry times are not guaranteed for in-person reservations. Members of the Science Center will have an early reservation opportunity before the general public.

Options for touchless transactions are available at all registers.

Food is available on-site in prepackaged boxes for purchase.

Hand-washing and sanitation stations are placed throughout the Science Center. Guests are encouraged to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Helpful guided directional signage facilitates one-way flow through some galleries.

Guests must self-screen and confirm that they are symptom free before entering.

Guests must wear properly fitting face coverings at all times.

The IMAX Theater also features new health and safety measures, and advance reservations are highly recommended.

Generous support from Members is vital to helping the California Science Center further our mission to inspire science learning in everyone. As a special thank-you, Members have the opportunity to make reservations for the reopened Science Center online or by phone on March 20, four days before the general public. The small service fee for advance timed-entry reservations is waived for current Members. For Membership questions or to join our mission as a Member, please visit our website or contact the Membership Office at member@californiasciencecenter.org or (213) 744-7504.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe- inspiring films.

The Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Once the California Science Center reopens to the public, it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX show times, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. Timed entry reservations are currently required for the California Science Center. To make advance reservations, call 213.744-2019 or visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/visit/admission/get-tickets. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th / Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

Proceeds from the IMAX Theater support California Science Center exhibit and education programs.

