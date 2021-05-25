California's Fifth-Largest City Selects Integrated ERP Solution From Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) - Get Report announced today that the city of Fresno, California, has signed a multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement for Tyler's unified Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

Fresno selected Tyler because the company can enable streamlined processes for city staff by providing robust financial management, human capital management, utility billing, and time and attendance tracking all in one integrated system, while also providing community access to city services via user-friendly applications.

"Out of all the solutions that we reviewed, we felt Tyler was the best suited for our needs," said Bryon Horn, CIO for the city of Fresno.

"We were at a crossroads with our current ERP solution, and we needed to tackle a major upgrade just to maintain the same functionality we already had. We realized we were outgrowing our current ERP solution and desired one that could bring many functions together in a more streamlined way for our staff," said Dennis Jones, systems and applications manager, city of Fresno. "We are excited to work with Tyler to increase efficiency in our office with the implementation of their solutions. This new technology will bring a new level of transparency and modernization to our office, which will allow us to better serve our constituents."

The city will use Tyler's Munis solution to manage all aspects of its accounting, procurement, human capital management, and utility billing needs. Munis enables fast access to information, simplified reporting, and efficient workflows, which will help Fresno ensure accountability among its staff, make informed decisions, and increase financial transparency in its office and with the community it serves. With Munis Human Capital Management ™, Fresno will be able to simplify its human resources (HR) and payroll processes, integrate all employee data in one system, and manage documents completely electronically, reducing paper and storage costs.

In addition to managing financials and HR processes, the city will also benefit from comprehensive time, attendance, and scheduling tracking from Tyler's ExecuTime ™ solution. Staff will be able to easily manage time-off requests, automate payroll software integration, and track a variety of pay codes all at once. The integration between Munis and ExecuTime will help eliminate dual entry between timekeeping and payroll and address the common challenges associated with managing multiple sets of security.

"We're pleased to bring an integrated ERP solution to the city of Fresno to streamline and modernize their back-office processes and aid in their community engagement," said Chris Webster, president of Tyler's ERP Division. "With more than 130 Munis clients in California, we are well-equipped to bring a robust and comprehensive ERP solution to Fresno to meet their growing software needs."

Fresno is located in central California and is the fifth-largest city in the state. It has a population of approximately 540,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

