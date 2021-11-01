California Resources Corporation Board Member Tiffany (TJ) Thom Cepak Named To Savoy Magazine's 2021 List Of "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors"

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that Tiffany (TJ) Thom Cepak, Chair of the Board for CRC's Board of Directors, has been recognized as one of the 2021 "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors" by Savoy magazine.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) - Get California Resources Corp Report announced today that Tiffany (TJ) Thom Cepak, Chair of the Board for CRC's Board of Directors, has been recognized as one of the 2021 "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors" by Savoy magazine. As a leading business publication on African American success and achievement, Savoy publishes its annual definitive list recognizing and celebrating African American executives, influencers and achievers for their business leadership in national and global-leading corporations.

"CRC and its Board of Directors is proud to have TJ serve as the Chair of the Board," said Mac McFarland, CRC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are fortunate to benefit from TJ's 26 years of energy industry experience in engineering and finance, and the thoughtful leadership she brings to the company. TJ is very deserving of this achievement, and we offer our congratulations to her on this recognition of her distinguished career and enduring business contributions."

Ms. Cepak has served as a member of the CRC Board since 2020 and was appointed Chair of the Board in 2021. She also currently serves as a director for Patterson-UTI and Ranger Oil Corporation. Ms. Cepak served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. from August 2017 to October 2018 and as CFO of KLR Energy from January 2015 to June 2017. She has also held various management positions with Yates Petroleum Corporation, EPL Oil & Gas, Inc., Exxon Production Company and ExxonMobil Company.

Savoy magazine's full 2021 "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors" list is now available at http://savoynetwork.com/mibcd-2021/.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

