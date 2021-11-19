California Resources Corporation Announces Additional Investor Conference Participation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that certain Company executives will be participating in the following virtual and in-person events in December 2021 and January 2022: Cowen's Virtual 2021 Energy Summit on December 1-3, 2021...

California Resources Corporation (CRC) - Get California Resources Corp Report announced today that certain Company executives will be participating in the following virtual and in-person events in December 2021 and January 2022:

Cowen's Virtual 2021 Energy Summit on December 1-3, 2021

Pickering Energy Partners' Technology, Energy & Mobility Festival on December 14-15, 2021, Austin, TX

Goldman Sachs' Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on January 5-6, 2022, Miami, FL

CRC's presentation materials will be available the day of the events on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

