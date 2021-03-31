California REALTORS® Applaud Biden Administration's Transportation And Infrastructure Bill That Addresses Nation's Severe Housing Shortage

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to the inclusion of creating, preserving and retrofitting of more than two million homes and commercial buildings in President Joe Biden's Transportation and Infrastructure bill announced today.

"California REALTORS ® applaud the Biden Administration's inclusion of housing as part of the Transportation and Infrastructure package," said C.A.R. President Dave Walsh, vice president and manager of the Compass San Jose office. " California, like the rest of the nation, is facing a severe housing shortage that must be addressed at every level of government; our nation needs to build more homes to stem the housing crisis facing the country.

C.A.R. looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and Congress on addressing the housing crisis problems of homelessness, affordable rentals and workforce homeownership."

