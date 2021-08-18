California Publisher Awarded BOOK OF THE YEAR For New Storybook "WHY AM I"

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Seas Press, an all-women-run publishing house, creates inspiring English and bilingual children's books. Through their nonprofit programs they fundraise and partner with local, national and international organizations that support families, and gift books to the children these agencies serve.

"We're excited to announce our new release, WHY AM I, received BOOK OF THE YEAR honors from Creative Child Magazine. This soulful, timely book is a love letter to our precious planet and its inhabitants. We're so pleased author Colleen McCarthy-Evans and illustrator Sarah Dietz received this recognition for their beautiful work." - Seven Seas Press Executive Director, Erika Römer

McCarthy-Evans is the co-creator of dozens of award-winning children's books and family board games, with over 2 million copies sold to date. She offers a few words about how the new book came to be:

"I awoke one morning with the beginnings of 'Why Am I' in mind. I imagined a variety of characters offering that question to the sky, and how the sky might reply. These lovable characters remind us we are all precious, even if for the simple fact that we exist."

Whimsical illustrator Sarah Dietz of Leipzig, Germany perfectly expresses with her charming drawings the sweetness of McCarthy-Evans's words offered in lyrical rhythm and rhyme.

Author and illustrator met and collaborated solely via email in different international time zones over the course of a few months' time, to bring their collective magic to this book.

Excerpts:

Why Am I Said the Dew to the Sky You make the day new Said the Sky to the Dew

Why Am I Said the Bird to the Sky So we ask to be heard Said the Sky to the Bird

Creative Child Magazine is a national parenting publication that sponsors an annual awards program. Sixty parents and educators gather at a convention center in Henderson, Nevada to test and evaluate submissions. WHY AM I received the 2021 BOOK OF THE YEAR AWARD in the Kids' Storybook category.

Thoughtful discussion questions and fun activities at the back of these award-winning children's books bring added value for parents and teachers. Seven Seas Press invites you to explore their books and support their giving programs by purchasing books for loved ones and/or becoming a donor at sevenseaspress.org

