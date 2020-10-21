California Lawyers Association (CLA) Intellectual Property (IP) Law Section's "Shelter In Place (SIP) Institute" Virtual Conference To Take Place November 9-13, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) Intellectual Property Law Section's "Shelter in Place (SIP) Institute" will take place November 9-13, 2020. The first "virtual" conference presented by the IP Law Section, the SIP Institute provides attendees with up-to-date case law, practice guidance, ethics issues and MCLE to successfully navigate the practice of IP law in the COVID-19 landscape. The SIP Institute provides IP lawyers, professors, law students and other IP practitioners with a safe alternative platform for obtaining IP education and MCLE, normally provided by the IP Law Section's annual "IP Institute," which will return in 2021.

Each conference day will consist of 5 webinars, including morning "Nuts and Bolts" panels such as "Fields and Functions: A Closer Look at Trademark Applications for Software" presented by Peter Bromaghim, Partner at Womble Bond Dickenson, and "Trial by Pixels: Tips & Tricks for Conducting Patent Trials Remotely" presented by Sarah Spires and Jaime Olin of Skiermont Derby. Other panels include "Ethics of Law Firm Cybersecurity in a Work-From-Home World" presented by Sharon D. Nelson and John W. Simek of Sensei Enterprises, Inc. and David G. Ries, a technology and data protection attorney; and "From Pong to Fortnite: The Evolution of IP Issues in Video Games" presented by Deborah Davis Han, an IP and advertising attorney, and Kimberly Culp of Carr McClellan. To provide access to these valuable and important resources to as many participants as possible, each webinar will be available for viewing for ninety (90) days after the scheduled date.

The SIP Institute offers discount pricing for IP Law Section and California Young Lawyers Association (CYLA) members, and bundled discount pricing for purchases of 10 or more webinars. The virtual conference offers participants up to 20 hours of MCLE credit, with 3.5 hours of Ethics, 1 hour of Competency, and 1 hour of Elimination of Bias. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Registration for the SIP Institute is now open! View the full schedule of events and register at the event page. For more information about the SIP Institute or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the CLA IP Law Section at IP@calawyers.org.

ABOUT THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW SECTION

California is a world leader in intellectual property. The IP Law Section of CLA keeps its 6,000 + members on the leading edge of federal and state legal and policy developments in this dynamic practice. We are dedicated to furthering the knowledge of our members in the law of patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyright, licensing, technology, privacy, entertainment, and sports. Learn more about our Section by clicking through the tabs or read this informative brochure.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

