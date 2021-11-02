California Judge Rules That Teva Did Not Cause A Public Nuisance Or Make False Or Misleading Statements About Opioids

Today, Orange County, California, Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a decision finding that Teva did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland and that Teva did not make any false...

Today, Orange County, California, Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a decision finding that Teva did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland and that Teva did not make any false or misleading statements in connection with marketing prescription opioids in California.

While we are pleased that the Court in California made this determination, a clear win for the many patients in the US who suffer from opioid addiction will only come when comprehensive settlements are finalized and resources are made available to all who need them. Teva continues to pursue a national settlement framework as well as to support the business of Teva, which remains dedicated to providing uninterrupted access to affordable medicines throughout the world.

