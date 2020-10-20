California Governor Gavin Newsom, Grammy Nominated Black Pumas, Congressman Adam Schiff, And Actress Julia Butters Appearing At Virtual 5th Annual P-22 Day Festival

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation's Virtual 5 th Annual P-22 Day & International Urban Wildlife Festival will feature a very special appearance by California Governor Gavin Newsom this Saturday, October 24th at 11:30 a.m. PT. where he will share details about his personal connection to wildlife and talk about the State of California's leadership in conservation.

This year's virtual festival will also feature two special performances by the Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas, and appearances by Congressman Adam Schiff, Animal's Planet's John "Griff" Griffith, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress, Julia Butters, among others. The virtual line-up will also include exhibits, kid's activities, virtual walks, colorful wildlife art lessons, and expert conversations. Images of the special guests can be accessed here.

This year's P-22 Day Festival, which kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on October 24, features "P-22's Wildlife Wonderland," a one-of-a-kind conservation awareness and education platform created by the National Wildlife Federation that invites people of all ages and from all over the world to celebrate wildlife and the importance of caring for our natural world. Registration for this unique and engaging platform is now open and can be accessed for free at www.urbanwildlifeweek.org. The event poster and wildlife-themed animations are available for digital, print and broadcast media here.

Last year, over 8,000 people attended the P-22 Day Festival in Griffith Park. This year, The National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign engaged with a team of world-class developers to create a custom virtual experience so that people can safely attend from home and from anywhere in the world. The dynamically-designed festival interface allows participants to create their own wildlife avatar and use it to help P-22 journey safely across the 101 freeway and beyond. Along the way, players will have the opportunity to earn "puma points" and win special prizes by browsing exhibits, playing games, and answering trivia questions.

To learn more about the National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign and its efforts to build a wildlife crossing at Liberty Canyon in the Los Angeles area, visit https://savelacougars.org/

The National Wildlife Federation is America's largest conservation organization with over 6 million supporters nationwide, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly-changing world. To learn more about the #SaveLACougars campaign to build the Wildlife Crossing at Liberty Canyon visit https://savelacougars.org

