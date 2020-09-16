California DIR Releases Sexual Violence And Harassment Training Requirements For Janitorial Services

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California legislation AB 1978, otherwise known as "Justice for Janitors," tasked the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) with establishing sexual violence and harassment prevention training standards for all registered California janitorial service businesses.

The DIR successfully completed its training requirements (§ 13820-138022) for all registered janitorial service vendors on July 15, 2020. To complete registration, all janitorial service vendors must demonstrate compliance with AB 1978 by completing sexual violence and harassment prevention training for all staff.

The "Justice for Janitors" Bill passed in 2016 and requires all janitorial employers to register through the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE). Registration went into effect in 2018.

This legislation seeks to address decades of unreported sexual violence against female janitorial service staff. Abusers frequently targeted undocumented workers during third shift, and victims didn't report the harassment for fear of discrimination and further abuse.

AB 1978 protects all janitorial service workers - both documented and undocumented - and offers victims of sexual violence or harassment a clear process for justice.

Now that the DIR has completed its training requirements, the next step is for janitorial employers to find qualifying compliant training and to administer sexual violence and harassment prevention training to their employees. Without this training, janitorial employers will not be allowed to register and, by implication, may not operate in the state of California.

Compliance Training Group currently meets DLSE training requirements and enables janitorial employers to achieve AB 1978 compliance and complete their required registration.

