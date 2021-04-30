California Department Of Insurance Echoes Black Swan's Call For Transparency In Wildfire Risk Assessment

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch, Black Swan Analytics has advocated for consumers in wildfire areas who have been displaced by their insurance carrier because of either real or perceived wildfire risk.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch, Black Swan Analytics has advocated for consumers in wildfire areas who have been displaced by their insurance carrier because of either real or perceived wildfire risk. Today, Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, spurs enthusiasm for the recent proposal by the California Department of Insurance to provide greater transparency around wildfire risk ratings: https://www.insurance.ca.gov/0400-news/0100-press-releases/2021/release023-2021.cfm .

"The transparency contained in the new rules proposed by Commissioner Lara are vital to the true mission of Black Swan Analytics, which is to mitigate wildfire risk," stated Tammy Nichols Schwartz, Black Swan Analytics founder. "Without this transparency, consumers lose. They lose their right to dispute any incorrect data and to understand the source(s) of their wildfire risk. They lose the ability to mitigate their risk and to manage their exposure. Most importantly, they lose the ability to choose their risk management strategy and their insurance coverage."

Black Swan has been advocating for transparency in wildfire risk modeling since its inception in 2019. In extension of this advocacy, it created a novel and more accurate proprietary method of assessing wildfire risk that leads the market in property owner education. We don't just assess wildfire risk; we help property owners control it. Black Swan Analytics 4Score ™ is the only wildfire risk assessment tool that identifies mitigation recommendations and accounts for those activities in the risk assessment score in real time. We are the industry's first wildfire risk management tool.

Schwartz continued, "Black Swan Analytics 4Score ™ provides people everywhere with a powerful tool to assess and reduce their actual wildfire risk, so they can protect their property and get proper coverage. It's the perfect way to put Wildfire Community Preparedness Day into action."

To learn more about Black Swan Analytics 4Score ™ and how to minimize property wildfire risk, visit Black Swan Analytics LLC | Wildfire Hazard Assessment .

About Black Swan Analytics

Black Swan Analytics provides the only complete wildfire risk assessment model and mitigation planning tool on the market. Black Swan knows there is a great deal of confusion about what impacts wildfire exposure and risk of damage. As an industry leader, Black Swan helps homeowners, farmers and others throughout the United States by increasing wildfire risk awareness, supplying clear facts and educating insurance customers and providers about wildfire risk mitigation to drive mutually beneficial outcomes.

