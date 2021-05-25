California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Proposes $0 Future Schools, Cancelling Student Debt

VENTURA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden's inability so far to forgive the promised $10,000 of student loans has once again brought student loan debt to the forefront of media attention. The solution to student loan debt is not to force young people into debt in the first place. Meet Kevin Paffrath for Governor has proposed preventing student debt with Future Schools. Future Schools are where students will be given a financial, vocational, college, and high school education all at once, for free. Students will have the choice to attend a regular high school or Future School. This way, students at Future Schools can graduate at 18 with a career, not debt.

High school graduation rates are going down in California. This is not the fault of teachers or students: Kevin Paffrath says it is the State of California's fault and, specifically, Gavin Newson's fault. Paffrath says California schools are failing their students and that it is obscene that approximately 30% of students graduating at 18 cannot get a job and even fewer are able to find one that pays a living wage.

Paffrath believes the solution is to teach practical skills and increase the quality of education students receive. Future Schools will teach practical skills designed for each career path a student chooses in partnership with small, medium, and large businesses throughout California. This means businesses are incentivized to teach teachers the skills they need and, in return, schools provide educated workers, with the specific skills businesses need, by 18 years old. With an emphasis on online lectures and in-person, hands-on training, California can pay its teachers over $120,000 each per year and increase the effectiveness of schooling by eliminating redundant lecturing. Should students still choose to attend a University of California or California State University after attending a Future School, admission will be based on the student's performance in the Future School, not ACTs or SATs. Businesses hiring students from Future Schools will also be required to operate within California. Paffrath says the flight of talent out of California needs to be stopped.

The first two years will be more generalized so that students can fine-tune their career path while learning business acumen, financial education, sales skills, business communication skills, and basic accounting skills. The last two years will be focused on skills and career training. This means that, by 18, students will be able to graduate with a career, licenses, certifications, and no debt.

Interview requests: staff@meetkevin.com View full plan: www.meetkevin.com

Related Files

Student Debt Press Release.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-democratic-gubernatorial-candidate-proposes-0-future-schools-cancelling-student-debt-301298305.html

SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor