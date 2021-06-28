California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Meet Kevin Paffrath, Proposes $2,000/month Stimulus For Students

VENTURA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18-month pause on federal student debt due to the Covid-19 pandemic is ending soon. Many student-loan borrowers will soon have to start making payments again. With $1.7 trillion dollars in student debt nationally, the issue of unaffordable college and high unemployment in California needs to be addressed: 7.5% of Californians are unemployed with a disproportionate effect on Blacks and Hispanics.

California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Meet Kevin Paffrath , is proposing that students of Future Schools be given $2,000 per month. His Future School plan involves combining high school, college, financial education, and vocational schools for 70% of students. This would provide an optional career path for students in high school and adults over 18 who want to go back to school to get trained for a high-paying, in-demand career while being paid $2,000 per month. The focus is simple: Providing an educated workforce, focused on building individual wealth, and providing workers with careers where starting salaries are five to seven times higher than the poverty line.

Meet Kevin Paffrath will also be holding 10 rallies with giveaways starting July 2 and all Californians are invited:

July 2-4 Locations:

Fresno, CA : July 2 at 6 pm . San Jose, CA : July 3 at 10 am . Santa Rosa, CA : July 3 at 6 pm . Sacramento, CA : July 4 at 10 am . Chico, CA : July 4 at 6 pm .

July 9-11 Locations:

San Diego, CA : July 9 at 6 pm . Newport, CA: July 10 at 10 am . San Bernardino, CA : July 10 at 6 pm . Santa Monica, CA : July 11 at 10 am . Ventura, CA : July 11 at 6 pm .

Meet Kevin Paffrath's Full 20-Part Plan is available on his campaign website: MeetKevin.com. The plan now features a one-year, five-part Emergency Plan as part of his overall five-year, 20-part plan.

