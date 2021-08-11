California Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies To Boys & Girls Clubs In Greater Los Angeles Area

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs in Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Pacoima to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families across the greater Los Angeles area.

The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood, Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley in Pacoima, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, and Variety Boys & Girls Club in Boyle Heights.

"All our students deserve to start the upcoming school year off right, particularly after the challenges and disruption of remote learning. We're excited to support their successful return to the classroom through this partnership with our local Boys & Girls Clubs," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "As a credit union founded to serve the education community, we're committed to assisting both our students and teachers in the important work of learning. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us to ensure these students have the tools they need to thrive in the school year ahead."

Backpacks were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a July branch drive, and filled with school supplies provided by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs prior to the start of the fall school year.

"Families and children in underserved communities like the neighborhoods we serve have experienced a particularly difficult time over the past year and a half. Thanks to California Credit Union, we will be able to provide students with all the supplies they need to feel ready and proud as they go back to school this August," said Carlyn Oropez, Ed.M., Director of Operations, Los Angeles boys & Girls Club. "The four Boys & Girls Clubs including Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood and San Fernando, and Variety Boys & Girls Club, all provide fantastic services and have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of the communities they serve during the pandemic. This is another important part of this process of recovering and getting kids back on track for academic success."

