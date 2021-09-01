California Credit Union Offering Teacher Grants For Innovative Projects

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles county teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange county, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in October in the fall program.

"Helping teachers provide an engaging, meaningful student experience is one way we're supporting education in our communities. We know the challenges our teachers and students have experienced over the last year, and hope this grant will help make a special project come to life," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We encourage any teacher who has a class project idea that needs a little extra funding to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is October 1, 2021.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $135,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. Last year's grant program funded a wide range of projects, including art expression programs focused on social change, anti-racism, diversity & inclusion, a cooking channel for special needs students, a mobile library, ASL instructional videos for families, coding & robotics programs, and a volunteer student reading program in assisted living facilities, among others.

About California Credit Union California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. V isit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

