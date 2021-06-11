SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-pandemic America has made its voice heard in 2021, establishing key food trends that matter to consumers and food shoppers. As the food industry and food service professionals scramble to offer foods that satisfy those trends, one food fits the bill: canned California Cling Peaches.

Canned California Cling Peaches Deliver More of What Consumers Are Looking For!

"The food industry is paying attention to what their shoppers are saying, and the message is very simple: California Cling Peaches in cans, jars and single-serve cups align with all of the food trends that are important to today's consumers," said Anthony Laney, PR Committee Chair, California Cling Peach Board.

Mr. Laney cited six specific food trends in which California Cling Peachesare a popular choice for shoppers:

First, convenience-centric products are more sought-after than ever, and California Cling Peachesin easy-access cans, convenient jars and single-serve cups are always ready to deliver on delicious flavor and nutrition.

Today's consumers also value foods that are sustainable and eco-friendly. Once again, canned California Cling Peachesfit the bill perfectly. Not only are steel food cans 100% recyclable, but commercial canned food production uses 20% less energy than refrigerated food and 51% less than frozen food. Canned California Cling Peacheseven produce less food waste, as most recipes call for full can amounts.

Buying American-made products continues to be a priority for consumers. When shoppers purchase canned California Cling Peaches, they're supporting USA-origin, California-grown foods as well as small, multi-generational family farms. And of course, they're assured of unsurpassed food quality and safety, as California Cling Peaches are grown under the most stringent protocols in the world.

One positive outcome of the lockdown era has been the rediscovery of cooking at home, a habit many consumers have continued with a focus on comfort- and convenience-oriented foods. Not only do canned California Cling Peachesfit the bill perfectly, but they are also supported by a wide variety of quick, easy and delicious recipes for the whole family. For the latest recipe ideas, visit: https://californiaclingpeaches.com/recipes#quick-and-easy

Health and wellnessis an understandable trend for 2021, as consumers look for ways to eat healthier as part of a fitness-focused lifestyle. Plant-based foods are trending in a major way this year, and canned California Cling Peachescan easily find a place in any plant-based diet.

And last, but certainly not least, today's consumers look for valuein the foods they purchase. Canned California Cling Peacheshave always been a cost-effective way to keep great taste and nutrition within reach, which is why so many households keep cans, jars and single-serve cups of California Cling Peachesin their pantry all year round. Canned California Cling Peachesalso deliver more nutrients for less money than fresh or frozen options, often priced at just one-half the cost of frozen and one-third the cost of fresh.

"If you're in the food industry, you know it pays to be on trend," said Mr. Laney. "Give your customers what they want: choose canned California Cling Peaches.It's the easiest choice you'll make this year."

About the California Cling Peach Board

Founded in 1996, the California Cling Peach Board is a California State Marketing Order, issued in furtherance of the desire of California's Cling peach growers to create an environment that enhances the use of cling peaches through promotion, advertising, consumer education, production and marketing research, establishment of grades and standards, and compilation of industry statistics. California Cling Peaches are picked, packed and shipped at their peak of ripeness and available from your grocer year-round in cans, single-serve cups, and jars.

