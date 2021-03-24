California Band Mystic Braves Make Waves In The Mediterranean

Summary: Greek radio station Yellow Radio FM 101.7 recently highlighted the Mystic Braves song 'Trippin Like I Do' as its Song of the Week. Mystic Braves band members Shane Stotsenberg and Julian Ducatenzeiler are grateful for their growing popularity throughout the sun-splashed Mediterranean.

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California indie rock band Mystic Braves is making waves across the world. The band's song "Trippin Like I Do," which was released in 2013, was recently spotlighted on Greek radio station Yellow Radio FM 101.7 in its "Song of the Week" feature.

The article profiled the Mystic Braves in a piece that included a photo spread depicting front man Julian Ducatenzeiler and guitarist Shane Stotsenberg in their element.

"We are fortunate to have a very dedicated fanbase throughout Europe, and lately we're seeing a lot more people streaming our music in what I would describe as the more sunny, laid-back regions of the Mediterranean, like Sicily, Sardinia and especially the Greek islands." said band member Shane Stotsenberg. "We have been wanting go to tour there for some time, and hopefully when the pandemic lets us travel again, we'll be able to make it happen."

That the song was released eight years ago and chosen as the "Song of the Week" just recently speaks to the timelessness of "Trippin Like I Do." The idea behind the song is that every individual has their own unique experiences in life, and no matter how hard or dark things get, we have the power within ourselves to make it through to the other side.

Music inspired by the dreamlike psychedelic sounds of 60's rock is currently experiencing a renaissance in the Mediterranean region. Influential 60's bands like Greece's Aphrodite's Child are having an influence on the "progressive" musical taste of a new generation, rekindled by bands like Mystic Braves.

Yellow Radio FM's "Song of the Week" feature described how the Mystic Braves create music that oscillates seamlessly between elements of the past and the present, all while making listeners want to dance.

For years, the L.A.-based Mystic Braves have been creating music that projects the contemporary experience through the lens of the past. Their gaining popularity in the Mediterranean shows that one need not share a common culture to connect to shared emotions.

"As we are stuck in one place during COVID-19, isolated and unable to perform to audiences, it's really inspiring to know that people on the other side of the world are connecting to us and finding their own experiences through our music," said Ducatenzeiler.

About the Mystic BravesRooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music at https://www.mysticbraves.com.

