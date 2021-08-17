California BanCorp Announces Completion Of $35 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the "Company") (CALB) , whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, today announced that it has completed a private placement of $35 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2031 (the "Notes") to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem $5 million of bank-level subordinated debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes and will carry a fixed rate of 3.5% until September 1, 2026. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 286 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after September 1, 2026, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events prior to the Notes' maturity on September 1, 2031.

Chief Executive Officer Steven E. Shelton stated, "We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering. We are especially appreciative of the strong investor support we received for our company. The overall cost of the capital is highly attractive and this capital will serve us well as we continue to grow and diversify our business."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent for this offering. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.CaliforniaBankofCommerce.com .

